WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 975.60 ($12.75). The company had a trading volume of 2,595,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,467. The company has a market capitalization of £11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. WPP has a one year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 941.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 816.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

