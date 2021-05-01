WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of WPP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,702. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $4,358,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

