Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $81.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

