Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,878,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

