Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

