Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,962. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

