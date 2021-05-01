XPO Logistics (XPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. XPO Logistics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.10-5.85 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

