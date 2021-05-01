XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.76 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $38.76 million and approximately $109,591.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00283780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.22 or 0.01094420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00703991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.73 or 0.99820201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 51,983,067 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

