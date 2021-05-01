Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

