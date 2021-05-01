Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.62. 46,601,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,463,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.