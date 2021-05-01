Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

AINV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 223,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.