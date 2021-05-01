Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $55.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 652,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

