Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,994. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

