Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Materialise posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 85.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

