Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.79. 1,250,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,577. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.