Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post $283.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.20 million and the highest is $284.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $284.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WOW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 340,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.