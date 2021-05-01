Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

ARDX stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 8,189,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $721.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.