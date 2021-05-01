Zacks: Analysts Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.12 Million

Analysts expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post $42.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.28 million. Centogene reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $155.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.08 million, with estimates ranging from $73.66 million to $98.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Centogene stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $215.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centogene by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Centogene by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

