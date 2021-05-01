Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,726 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 863,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,664. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

