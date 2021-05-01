Zacks: Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $209,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

