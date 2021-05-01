Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $4.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after buying an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,569,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

