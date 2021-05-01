Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.73. WestRock reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 1,517,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,894. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

