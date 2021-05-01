Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.