Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $766.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.30 million to $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. 870,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

