Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the highest is $11.60 million. OptiNose posted sales of $7.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 369,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

