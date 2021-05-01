Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $530.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $543.35 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.