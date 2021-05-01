Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Accenture posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $289.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average of $255.49. Accenture has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

