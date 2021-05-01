Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.99. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of BC opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.