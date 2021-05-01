Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,681. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.