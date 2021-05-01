Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

