Zacks: Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The ExOne also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The ExOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

