Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.