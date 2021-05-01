Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $12.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.69. 327,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average is $225.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

