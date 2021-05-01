Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.67. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

