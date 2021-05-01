Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

