Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Sell

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $889.09 million, a PE ratio of -223.36 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

