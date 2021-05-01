Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Hold

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $124.07 on Thursday. Arkema has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

