Zacks Investment Research Lowers bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Get bioMérieux alerts:

BMXMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bioMérieux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bioMérieux has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.06.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bioMérieux (BMXMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.