Zacks Investment Research Lowers GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

