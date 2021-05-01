Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

