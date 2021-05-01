Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

CareDx stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.89 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareDx by 140.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 8.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CareDx by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in CareDx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

