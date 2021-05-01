Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Citizens Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

