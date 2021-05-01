Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPI. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

