Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Buy

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

