Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Strong-Buy

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

SCGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SCGLY stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

