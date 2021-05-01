Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €118.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.18 ($117.85).

FRA:ZAL opened at €86.54 ($101.81) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.03.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

