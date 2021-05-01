Zazove Associates LLC Cuts Position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Zazove Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,868 shares during the period. Blueknight Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 150,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,554. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

