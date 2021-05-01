Zazove Associates LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,028 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. 5,116,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,783. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.