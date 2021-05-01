Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,002.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.39 or 0.04900459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.26 or 0.01748641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00469494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.29 or 0.00745300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00553642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.73 or 0.00432272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

