ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

ZIOP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 789,846 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

